Elamachain (ELAMA) Price Reaches $0.0036

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $908,950.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00038281 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00200775 BTC.

About Elamachain

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

