Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EARN. BTIG Research cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. 329,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,820. The stock has a market cap of $134.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,137.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

