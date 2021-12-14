Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director Buys C$300,033.89 in Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.39 per share, with a total value of C$300,033.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,644 shares in the company, valued at C$2,865,519.89.
Shares of Empire stock traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$37.78. 200,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,643. Empire Company Limited has a 1 year low of C$34.13 and a 1 year high of C$42.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Empire’s payout ratio is 20.85%.
Empire Company Profile
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.