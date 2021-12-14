Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director Buys C$300,033.89 in Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.39 per share, with a total value of C$300,033.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,644 shares in the company, valued at C$2,865,519.89.

Shares of Empire stock traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$37.78. 200,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,643. Empire Company Limited has a 1 year low of C$34.13 and a 1 year high of C$42.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Empire’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Empire to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Monday, September 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.67.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

