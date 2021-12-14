Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELEZY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Endesa from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ELEZY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.93. 45,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,338. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.98. Endesa has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

