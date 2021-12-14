Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Receives $8.00 Average PT from Analysts

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $7.65 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

