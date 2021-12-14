Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst Buys 67,121 Shares of Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ET stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 33.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.