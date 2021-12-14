Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) fell 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $196.41 and last traded at $197.73. 69,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,881,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.18.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 173.27, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,024 shares of company stock valued at $39,115,145. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after buying an additional 319,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,587,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.