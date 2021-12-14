EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

EnQuest stock remained flat at $$0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 121,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. EnQuest has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

