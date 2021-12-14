EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Tops $6,156,437.03

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 322,538,072% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $6,156,437.03 or 0.00001750 BTC on popular exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $16,268.42 billion and approximately $379,105.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 608,944,569.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 23,038,952,044.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230,522,585.36 or 4,866.91761100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17,636,654,716.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,583,431,451.74 or 96,767.88596189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16,440,525,227.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,350.52 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21,534,415,029% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,666,616,198.99 or 0.02179696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17,948,896,481.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,511,855,831.15 or 0.01282766 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12,833,946,278.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475,625,207,823.05 or 1.35225019 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 71,546,726,123.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,933,326,923.72 or 0.10500515 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19,586,547,932% against the dollar and now trades at $53,386,990,029.24 or 0.15178457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14,168,402,791.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173,237,048.96 or 0.00049253 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20,441,953,645.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,270,811,470.35 or 0.00361304 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.