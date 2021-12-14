Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $104.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Equity Residential traded as high as $88.27 and last traded at $88.21, with a volume of 50056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.86.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.72.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Equity Residential by 399.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 33.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 248,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,782 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

