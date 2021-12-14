Esken (LON:ESKN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Esken (LON:ESKN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 23 ($0.30) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

LON ESKN opened at GBX 14.26 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.08. Esken has a 52 week low of GBX 11.18 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 39.50 ($0.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £146.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.48.

Get Esken alerts:

In related news, insider John Coombs sold 178,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total transaction of £21,428.52 ($28,318.38).

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Esken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.