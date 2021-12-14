Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) EVP Adam W. Berry Sells 3,235 Shares

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $6.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.72. 257,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.79 and a 1-year high of $357.90. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.37.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

