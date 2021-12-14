Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Price Target Cut to €13.20 by Analysts at Barclays

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €13.90 ($15.62) to €13.20 ($14.83) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETCMY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.20.

OTCMKTS:ETCMY opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

