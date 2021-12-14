Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Everbridge from $125.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut Everbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $69.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.03. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $57.58 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $196,862.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $1,453,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

