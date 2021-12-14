Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Trading Down 3.6%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $118.25 and last traded at $121.05. Approximately 392,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 689% from the average daily volume of 49,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.60.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.60.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

