Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 74 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $273.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.69. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $222.54 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

