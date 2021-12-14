Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 852,761 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after purchasing an additional 771,178 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter.

VHT opened at $256.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.93. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

