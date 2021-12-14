Exela Technologies’ (XELA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XELA. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Shares of XELA opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.90. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William L. Transier acquired 163,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,592.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 356,600 shares of company stock worth $475,587 and sold 300,000 shares worth $541,000. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.