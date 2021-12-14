Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Decreased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 269,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

