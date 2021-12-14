Extra Space Storage Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,123 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,176% compared to the typical daily volume of 269 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of EXR stock opened at $212.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $106.56 and a 1 year high of $214.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $1,111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,211,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 47.8% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.