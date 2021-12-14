Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas Sells 20,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 27,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 211.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 414.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.