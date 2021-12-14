Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fastenal worth $35,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fastenal by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.