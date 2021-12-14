Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Update

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FERL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 6,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,445. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. Fearless Films has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

Fearless Films Company Profile

Fearless Films, Inc is an independent service production company, which engages in entertainment services. It specializes in short film and feature film production in addition to script writing, copywriting, fulfillment and distribution. The company was founded by Victor Altomare in 1993 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

