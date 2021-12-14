Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Update

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FERL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 6,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,445. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. Fearless Films has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.23.
Fearless Films Company Profile
