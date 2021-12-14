Feathercoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.32 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $14,012.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1,945,839,325.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,356.75 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1,759,131,494.9% against the dollar and now trades at $899,755.72 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

