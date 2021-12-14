Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 61,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,947. Femasys has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a current ratio of 15.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Femasys will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,825,000. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its position in Femasys by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

