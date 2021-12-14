Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Shares Up 0.9%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. 183,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 57,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06.

Fibra UNO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBASF)

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.