Fiduciary Group LLC Buys New Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its position in Match Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Match Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Match Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Match Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Match Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $126.20 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.89 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.40.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

