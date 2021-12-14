Fiduciary Group LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.31.

FIS opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average of $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

