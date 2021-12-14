Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $13,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.58. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $748,882. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

