Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 69,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 77,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 203,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average of $79.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

