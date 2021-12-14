Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $12,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 174,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of FOX by 798.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 682,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 606,162 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 67.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 13.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 7.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 842,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,773,000 after acquiring an additional 59,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

