Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,923.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $357,592.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

Shares of KSU opened at $293.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $190.64 and a one year high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.66 and a 200 day moving average of $288.15.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

