Financial Counselors Inc. Has $16.68 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $467.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $459.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

