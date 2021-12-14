Financial Survey: Cloopen Group (RAAS) and Its Peers

Cloopen Group (NYSE: RAAS) is one of 381 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cloopen Group to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cloopen Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cloopen Group $117.65 million -$75.43 million -0.19 Cloopen Group Competitors $1.78 billion $346.10 million -38.11

Cloopen Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cloopen Group. Cloopen Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cloopen Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloopen Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cloopen Group Competitors 2492 12683 23503 640 2.57

Cloopen Group presently has a consensus target price of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 622.41%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 28.23%. Given Cloopen Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cloopen Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Cloopen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cloopen Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloopen Group -68.36% -66.20% -23.09% Cloopen Group Competitors -127.41% -147.70% -5.63%

Summary

Cloopen Group competitors beat Cloopen Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions. It serves a customer base consisting of enterprises of various industries, including internet, telecommunications, financial services, education, industrial manufacturing, and energy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

