FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units’ Lock-Up Period Will End on December 21st (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units’ (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 21st. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,027,000.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.