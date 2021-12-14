First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded First Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $44.45 on Monday. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.24.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Bancorp by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Bancorp by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in First Bancorp by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in First Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in First Bancorp by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 692,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,779,000 after buying an additional 350,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.