First Internet Bancorp to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Internet Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $43.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $428.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.76. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

