First Quadrant L P CA Buys 23 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,391.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,441.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,428.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

