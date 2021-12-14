First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 442.9% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $4,428,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,530,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $516,000.

Shares of FBZ stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $15.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. This is a boost from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

