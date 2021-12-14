First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Up 413.3% in November

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 413.3% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 135.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 61.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund alerts:

QABA stock opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $62.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.