First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the November 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $652,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 210,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.43. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

