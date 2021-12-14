Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Lessened by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 104,934 shares worth $10,677,829. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.32. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

