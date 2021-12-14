Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 537.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683,465 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $50,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,104,000 after buying an additional 813,380 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 616,524 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after buying an additional 227,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 531.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 311,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after buying an additional 262,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.81. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

