Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $46,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Motco increased its stake in Diageo by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEO opened at $209.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $153.67 and a 52 week high of $213.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

