Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 25,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 538,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$52.42 million and a PE ratio of -39.17.

Fission 3.0 Company Profile (CVE:FUU)

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties. It has approximately 226,351 hectares of exploration properties with uranium potential in Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada, and Peru. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

