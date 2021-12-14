Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1617 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

DFP opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.