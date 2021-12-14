Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1617 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years.
DFP opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $31.43.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.