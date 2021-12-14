FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Shares Down 0.5%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.44 and last traded at $59.64. Approximately 43,691 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 40,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 83.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 137.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 32.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $79,000.

