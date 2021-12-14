Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £162 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a £162 ($214.09) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($231.27) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £150 ($198.23) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($255.05) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £175 ($231.27) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($237.87) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £164.63 ($217.57).

FLTR stock opened at £106.60 ($140.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The company has a market capitalization of £18.71 billion and a PE ratio of -256.25. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 9,912 ($130.99) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($260.09). The business’s fifty day moving average price is £125.87 and its 200 day moving average price is £132.96.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

