Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.47. 472,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 512.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 16.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 12.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 19.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,894 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 26.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 25,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

