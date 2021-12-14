Focused Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,219,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 2.7% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $80,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.72.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,004. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

